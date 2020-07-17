Coaches Expect UIL Decision on Fall Sports Calendar Monday

WESLACO - Starr County was the latest in the Rio Grande Valley to push the potential start date of in-person instruction back to September 27th. With that decision and those made by Hidalgo and Cameron counties, a normal high school football season in the Rio Grande Valley can't happen under the current UIL schedule.

However, the COVID-19 situation isn't having as drastic an effect on rural Texas communities and according to the UIL's Athletic Director Dr. Susan Elza on a call with Texas administrators roughly 85% percent of the schools in the state will start on time.

However, with many of the large districts in the state including Ft. Bend ISD, Houston ISD, and districts all over the large metro areas of Texas, some adjustment is needed to the schedule for those programs to have any type of football season.

Coaches in the Valley are expecting the UIL to make some sort of announcement regarding the sports calendar on Monday.