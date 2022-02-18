Coast Guard: Search underway after boat capsizes near Port Mansfield, stranding 9 individuals

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT.

The Coast Guard is searching for five missing people near Port Mansfield after a boat capsized in the Laguna Madre Friday afternoon.

Nine individuals in the boat had gone missing, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

Three people were recovered and were incoherent and medevacked with back injuries, according to Willacy County Sheriff Jose A. Salazar.

The rescue was made after the body of a 29-year-old Honduran woman was found floating in the water overnight, according to Port Mansfield police Chief David Mayes.

Police received a call shortly before midnight regarding a body in the water.

Officers pulled the body ashore and identified her as a 29-year-old woman of Honduran descent.

The woman was found with a government-issued ID and the release of her identity is pending notification of kin, Mayes said, adding that he believes the woman was being smuggled into the country.

Several agencies responded to a boating accident north of Port Mansfield, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Boats remain in the water searching for any additional people in the water, Sheriff Salazar said, adding that the search may be called off later this evening. Salazar said he is waiting for confirmation to determine if the rescued individuals were part of a human smuggling attempt.