Coast guard searching for missing fisherman

Coast guard crews spent the day looking for a fisherman off the coast of South Padre Island.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, a captain called to report one of his crew members was missing about 35 miles offshore.

The missing person is five-foot-ten, weighs about 150 pounds, and is Latino.

He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket. If you have any information that can help the coast guard, call 361-939-0450.

Correction: Fisherman went missing not a Coast Guard member.