Coast guard searching for missing fisherman
Coast guard crews spent the day looking for a fisherman off the coast of South Padre Island.
Around 5 a.m. Saturday, a captain called to report one of his crew members was missing about 35 miles offshore.
The missing person is five-foot-ten, weighs about 150 pounds, and is Latino.
He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket. If you have any information that can help the coast guard, call 361-939-0450.
Correction: Fisherman went missing not a Coast Guard member.