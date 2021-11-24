Coastal Bend-RGV Thanksgiving Classic

LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- Thanksgiving week is well underway which means much of the same for high school basketball.

A few teams from Corpus Christi came down to the valley for the Coastal Bend-RGV Thanksgiving Classic at Los Fresnos United.

The day started off with the Los Fresnos Falcons losing to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 73-56. Both Harlingen schools took wins over Ray and King.

Click the video above for highlights to the final two games.