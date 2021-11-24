Coastal Bend-RGV Thanksgiving Classic
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- Thanksgiving week is well underway which means much of the same for high school basketball.
A few teams from Corpus Christi came down to the valley for the Coastal Bend-RGV Thanksgiving Classic at Los Fresnos United.
The day started off with the Los Fresnos Falcons losing to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 73-56. Both Harlingen schools took wins over Ray and King.
Click the video above for highlights to the final two games.
More News
News Video
-
Palm Valley Animal Society asks Edinburg to pay more per sheltered animal...
-
Husband and wife recovering after escaping house fire in San Juan
-
Highway reopens after oil spill in San Benito
-
Valley doctor sees increase in children dealing with mental disorders
-
Needle Phobia: How to prepare kids for a shot