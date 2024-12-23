x

'Cocotazo y Galletita' presentan sus próximos shows infantiles

December 23, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

'Cocotazo y Galletita' visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a sus próximos shows infantiles en todo el Valle. 

Número para reservas: (956) 225-4733 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

