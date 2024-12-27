Colecta de comida en Brownsville
Community Food Pantry - RGV Food Bank visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a la próxima colecta de comida para la comunidad.
Ubicación del evento: 435 Palm Blvd, Brownsville
Número de contacto: (956) 542-3564
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
