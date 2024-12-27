x

Colecta de comida en Brownsville

4 hours 19 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, December 27 2024 Dec 27, 2024 December 27, 2024 2:20 PM December 27, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Community Food Pantry - RGV Food Bank visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a la próxima colecta de comida para la comunidad.

Ubicación del evento: 435 Palm Blvd, Brownsville

Número de contacto: (956) 542-3564

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

