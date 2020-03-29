x

College seniors hurried to squeeze in last school memories

By JIMMY GOLEN
Associated Press

College students who were sent home because of the coronavirus took advantage of their last days on campus to forge a few more memories of their time in school. For some, it was the tradition of a senior sunrise or lake swim. Others squeezed out a dining hall performance they had been rehearsing for a canceled concert or opera. For seniors poised to graduate, it was an abrupt end to what wasn’t quite four years of late-night bonding and all-night studying.

