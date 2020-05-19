Committee approves Ratcliffe for DNI, sends to full Senate

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate intelligence committee has approved the nomination of Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to be Director of National Intelligence, sending the nomination to the Senate floor for confirmation. Ratcliffe’s nomination was approved 8-7 in a closed committee hearing, with senators voting along party lines, according to a committee aide. The aide was granted anonymity to discuss the closed proceedings ahead of an official announcement. Republicans have praised Ratcliffe, who has been ardent defender of President Donald Trump, while Democrats have been skeptical that he would serve with the independence they say is crucial for the job.

