Community shows up for Edcouch teen's 15th birthday celebration

An Edcouch family is thankful for the community's support. When their 15-year-old son's birthday party needed guests, strangers showed up to help celebrate.

The Campos-Garcia family is still emotional.

"A lot of people are still sending me birthday thanks yous and everything, which I appreciate," Leonardo Garcia said.

Leonardo's family held a birthday celebration for him on Saturday, but two hours into the party and tables were nearly empty.

"Everybody told me just wait, wait, don't worry about it," Leonardo's father, Jonathan Campos, said.

Leonardo's aunt didn't wait, instead she took action. She shared a post on Facebook asking strangers to help them celebrate.

The post was shared more than 350 times and received thousands of views and hundreds of comments. Soon, people started to show up to his party.

"So I became excited that a lot of people were going to come," Leonardo said.

"In 40 minutes, I saw like at least 15 cars going to the party, and I'm like where were they, where were they all this time?" Jonathan said.

The family counted at least 50 strangers, made up of members of the community. The dance floor lit up, with their new friends celebrating together.

"Every time someone came, I would ask my mom, 'who's that?' and every time she was like, 'I don't know, I don't know, there are just people who came' and I was like ooh ok," Leonardo said.

It made moments, like the teen's biggest gift of the night, a truck, even more special.

The Garcia-Campos family says this is a birthday they'll never forget, thanks to the members of the community turned friends.

Watch the video above for the full story.