Community welcome to pay respects for fallen officers at McAllen Police Department

A memorial was set up on Sunday at the McAllen Police Department for two police officers who were shot and killed in south McAllen.

Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Officer Ismael Chavez died in the line of duty Saturday.

According to the city of McAllen, a memorial was set up at the McAllen Police Department for “mourners to drop-off flowers or small keepsakes to keep their memories alive.”

The McAllen Police Department is located at 1601 North Bicentennial Boulevard.