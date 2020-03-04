Companies trim outlooks, travel and staff as virus spreads

By The Associated Press



Business air travel is freezing up, General Electric is cutting its profit expectations and Starbucks big annual meeting will go virtual. The spread of the novel coronavirus is having a broad impact on supply chains, communications and staffing as the virus shifts westward. The International Air Transport Association says that January had the slowest monthly year-over-year growth since April 2010, at the time of the volcanic ash cloud crisis in Europe that led to massive airspace closures and flight cancellations. Now United Airlines is cutting both domestic and international flying, freezing hiring and asking employees to volunteer for unpaid leave.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.