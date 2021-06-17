Company Improves Safety Practices Following Deadly Limousine Crash

WESLACO – A local company says it’s stepping up safety practices after 20 people died in a limousine accident in New York.

Officials say the vehicle shouldn’t have been on the road and the driver was not properly licensed.

The manager of a limousine service, Randall Bush, tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the deadly accident left an impact on drivers.

“I started calling my drivers saying, ‘Hey, we are going to come in for more training. I want to make sure you guys are good to go,” he says. “Double up on some of the drug screens for the guys.”

Bush adds the accident may increase regulations for transportation companies across the U.S.

