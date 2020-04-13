x

Company offers free telemedicine for Valley residents

4 hours 41 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 11:43 AM April 13, 2020 in News - Local
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

Culture of Life Healthcare Ministries in partnership with Frontier Direct Primary Care is offering free telemedicine for Rio Grande Valley residents.

Patients simply sign up through a link and fill out their health history and contact information.

According to the company, residents will be scheduled with a Valley physician within two days.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days