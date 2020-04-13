Company offers free telemedicine for Valley residents
Culture of Life Healthcare Ministries in partnership with Frontier Direct Primary Care is offering free telemedicine for Rio Grande Valley residents.
Patients simply sign up through a link and fill out their health history and contact information.
According to the company, residents will be scheduled with a Valley physician within two days.
For more information watch the video above.
