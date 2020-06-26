Company that conducts COVID-19 tests says chance of errors is 'one in a million'
Coronavirus tests aren't 100% accurate, but false positives are extremely rare, according to the company that handles COVID-19 tests in Starr County.
Emergency Diagnostic Solutions, the North Carolina-based company that handles COVID-19 testing in Starr County, addressed questions about the tests on Thursday.
The company uses what's called a "RT-PCR" test. That stands for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction.
To conduct the test, medical professionals insert a long swab into a person's nose to collect a sample.
That sample is sent to a lab for testing. At the lab, the sample is compared to the virus.
"We report about 15 million tests a year," said Mike Rapacz, a vice president at Emergency Diagnostic Solutions. "And, so, our error rate, you know — we wish we could say we're perfect — but it's about one in a million where we see we're wrong."
