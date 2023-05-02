x

Comunidad: Actividades que brinda la Isla del Padre Sur

2 hours 50 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, May 02 2023 May 2, 2023 May 02, 2023 8:06 PM May 02, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Se acerca la cálida temporada del verano y si busca un lugar para visitar, la Isla de Padre Sur queda muy cerca. Por dos años consecutivos, esta ubicación fue nombrada el mejor destino de Texas por sus amplias opciones de actividades.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

