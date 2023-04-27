x

Comunidad: Aplicación FASFA y beneficios para estudiantes universitarios

10 hours 33 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, April 26 2023 Apr 26, 2023 April 26, 2023 2:03 PM April 26, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Paulina Marin

En Comunidad, Gabriela Becerra del B&C Professional Service nos habla del beneficio estudiantil conocido como el FASFA y cuáles son los requisitos parea obtenerlo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

