x

Comunidad: Cafetería de Pharr vende cafés desde un autobús

4 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 12:58 PM July 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Desirée Martínez, copropietaria de CofeeBuzz, nos cuenta acerca de su negocio innovador: una cafetería desde un autobús. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days