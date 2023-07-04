Comunidad: Cafetería de Pharr vende cafés desde un autobús
Desirée Martínez, copropietaria de CofeeBuzz, nos cuenta acerca de su negocio innovador: una cafetería desde un autobús.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
