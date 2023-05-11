Comunidad: Centro de aptitud física ofrece una variedad de actividades para su bienestar
Hoy en Comunidad, le dimos la bienvenida a Ciara Perez, flexologista en StretchLab, quien comparte lo que se ofrece en este centro de aptitud física y la importancia de ello para el estiramiento.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County judge issues disaster declaration in response to potential migrant surge
-
Local non-profits preparing for expected surge of migrants
-
Local non-profits preparing for surge of migrants
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD high school mariachi to perform in Los Angeles
-
PSJA hosts health on wheels event