Comunidad: Centro de aptitud física ofrece una variedad de actividades para su bienestar

6 hours 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, May 11 2023 May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 3:23 PM May 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Hoy en Comunidad, le dimos la bienvenida a Ciara Perez, flexologista en StretchLab, quien comparte lo que se ofrece en este centro de aptitud física y la importancia de ello para el estiramiento.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

