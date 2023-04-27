x

Comunidad: Como lidiar con trastornos de estrés postraumático

3 hours 16 seconds ago Thursday, April 27 2023 Apr 27, 2023 April 27, 2023 6:52 PM April 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En comunidad, la doctora y directora ejecutiva de Nueva Luz Fundación, Norma Villanueva, vino a los nuestros estudios para traernos información esencial sobre los traumas y resaltar la importancia de recibir asesoría para lidiar con dichos eventos traumáticos.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

