Comunidad: ¡Conozca a la mascota de la semana, Courage!

7 hours 12 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, January 04 2024 Jan 4, 2024 January 04, 2024 12:16 PM January 04, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Maribel Orellano de Weslaco Animal Care Services visita nuestros estudios con un invitado especial.

En Comunidad, Orellano presenta a la mascota de la semana, el perro danés Courage, quien busca un hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

