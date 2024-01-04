Comunidad: ¡Conozca a la mascota de la semana, Courage!
Maribel Orellano de Weslaco Animal Care Services visita nuestros estudios con un invitado especial.
En Comunidad, Orellano presenta a la mascota de la semana, el perro danés Courage, quien busca un hogar permanente.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
