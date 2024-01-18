x

Comunidad: ¡Conozca la Mascota de la Semana Jackie!

By: Juan Camilo

Jackie visita nuestros estudios desde el Weslaco Animal Care Services en busca de un futuro hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

