Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a DD, la mascota de la semana!
Maribel Orellana, oficial de control de Weslaco Animal Care Services, visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos a DD, la mascota de la semana.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
