Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Kiwi!

3 hours 4 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, August 24 2023 Aug 24, 2023 August 24, 2023 10:52 AM August 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, Maggie Pérez, oficial de control de animales en Weslaco, presenta a la mascota de la semana, la perrita Kiwi.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

