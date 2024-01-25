x

Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a las mascotas de la semana, Sully y Boo!

1 hour 21 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 11:02 AM January 25, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Juan Camilo

En Comunidad, Maribel Orellana, del Weslaco Animal Care Services, nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, los cachorros Sully y Boo, quienes buscan un hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days