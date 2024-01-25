Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a las mascotas de la semana, Sully y Boo!
En Comunidad, Maribel Orellana, del Weslaco Animal Care Services, nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, los cachorros Sully y Boo, quienes buscan un hogar permanente.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024: Partly cloudy ,temps in the 70s
-
Following recent arrests, Alton police reminding residents to not illegally dump tires
-
State vote on potential trade of Cameron County park land to SpaceX...
-
Family of slain DPS trooper testifies as punishment phase for Victor Godinez...
-
Weslaco ISD opening thrift store operated by students with special needs