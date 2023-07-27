Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Rosy!
En Comunidad, Maribel Orellana, del Wesalco Animal Care Services, visita nuestros estudios con una invitada especial, nuestra mascota de la semana, la perrita Rosy.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
