x

Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Rosy!

1 hour 1 minute 3 seconds ago Thursday, July 27 2023 Jul 27, 2023 July 27, 2023 2:00 PM July 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Comunidad, Maribel Orellana, del Wesalco Animal Care Services, visita nuestros estudios con una invitada especial, nuestra mascota de la semana, la perrita Rosy.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days