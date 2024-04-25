Comunidad: Cruz Roja realiza evento de voluntariado sobre desastres naturales
Ante la temporada de lluvias, el Dr. David Luna de la Cruz Roja visita nuestros estudios para informar sobre un evento de voluntariado.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
