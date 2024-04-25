x

Comunidad: Cruz Roja realiza evento de voluntariado sobre desastres naturales

1 year 5 days 1 hour ago Thursday, April 20 2023 Apr 20, 2023 April 20, 2023 7:35 PM April 20, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Ante la temporada de lluvias, el Dr. David Luna de la Cruz Roja visita nuestros estudios para informar sobre un evento de voluntariado.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

