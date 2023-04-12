x

Comunidad: El Valley Nature Center provee oportunidades educativas

6 hours 10 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, April 11 2023 Apr 11, 2023 April 11, 2023 7:52 PM April 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Franco Salinas visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para presentarnos la opción del Valley Nature Center como un lugar recreativo que provee oportunidades educativas para que la comunidad pueda conocer y apreciar la flora y la fauna única del Valle Del Río Grande. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

