Comunidad: El Valley Nature Center provee oportunidades educativas
Franco Salinas visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para presentarnos la opción del Valley Nature Center como un lugar recreativo que provee oportunidades educativas para que la comunidad pueda conocer y apreciar la flora y la fauna única del Valle Del Río Grande.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
SpaceX reveals plans to launch Starship next week
-
TEA hearing held for Edinburg CISD employees accused of approving thousands in...
-
Brownsville police: Two suspects in custody in connection with body found in...
-
Driver accused of driving into Hidalgo County Courthouse identified
-
Made in the 956: Valley woman making strides in the home health...