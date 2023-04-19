x

Comunidad: Eventos para mayores de edad en el Valle

Wednesday, April 19 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

En Comunidad, la coordinadora de eventos de RGV Promotions, Marie Martínez, visita nuestros estudios para compartir eventos para adultos mayores en el Valle.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

