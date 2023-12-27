Comunidad: Fetch ofrece amplios servicios para las mascotas del Valle
Norma y Sonia de Fetch Pet Salon ofrecen cortes de pelo para las mascotas y nos informan acerca de sus amplios servicios.
Fetch Pet Salon está ubicado en 2708 N 10th Street, Suite B, McAllen, Texas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
