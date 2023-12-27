x

Comunidad: Fetch ofrece amplios servicios para las mascotas del Valle

5 hours 12 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, December 27 2023 Dec 27, 2023 December 27, 2023 4:05 PM December 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Norma y Sonia de Fetch Pet Salon ofrecen cortes de pelo para las mascotas y nos informan acerca de sus amplios servicios.

Fetch Pet Salon está ubicado en 2708 N 10th Street, Suite B, McAllen, Texas.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

