Comunidad: FIT GRILL ofrece alimentos saludables Comunidad: FIT GRILL ofrece alimentos saludables que ya vienen preparados

August 08, 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Comunidad, Renato Nuñes de FIT GRILL visita nuestros estudios para informarnos sobre su comida saludable que ya viene preparada y lista para consumir. 

FIT GRILL ofrece planes alimenticios con base en los requisitos físicos personal del cualquier individuo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

