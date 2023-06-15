Comunidad: Inauguran nuevo resort en la Isla del Padre Sur
Kevin Selgado y Ryan O’Byrne representantes de Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island visitan nuestros estudios para hablar sobre el resort, el cual acaba de inaugurar en la Isla del Padre.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
