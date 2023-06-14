x

Comunidad: Instituto ofrece cursos de inglés

Wednesday, June 14 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, Daniel Martínez, el pastor del Instituto Libre, nos habla sobre las clases que imparte para aquellos que deseen aprender inglés.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

