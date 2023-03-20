Comunidad: Joven diseñadora emprende negocio local de venta de ropa deportiva
Dana Valeria, propietaria de DVSPORTWEAR, visita nuestros estudios para hablar sobre sus diseños y emprendimiento en el negocio de venta de ropa deportiva.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
