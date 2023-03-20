x

Comunidad: Joven diseñadora emprende negocio local de venta de ropa deportiva

4 hours 3 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, March 20 2023 Mar 20, 2023 March 20, 2023 5:01 PM March 20, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Dana Valeria, propietaria de DVSPORTWEAR, visita nuestros estudios para hablar sobre sus diseños y emprendimiento en el negocio de venta de ropa deportiva.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days