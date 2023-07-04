x

Comunidad: Joyería en Weslaco elabora joyas de arcilla hechas a mano

4 hours 33 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 12:40 PM July 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Ana Milena Valencia, propietaria de Oli Clay Co, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de su negocio donde elabora joyas a base de polímeros sintéticos. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days