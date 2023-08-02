x

Comunidad: La Eloteca, negocio emprendido durante la pandemia, ahora satisface el paladar del Valle

1 hour 32 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, August 02 2023 Aug 2, 2023 August 02, 2023 11:05 AM August 02, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Lizeth Pérez, propietaria de La Eloteca visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de la trayectoria que han vivido al iniciar su propio negocio a raíz de la pandemia. 

Para aprender más acerca de La Eloteca, haga clic aquí. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days