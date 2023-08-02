Comunidad: La Eloteca, negocio emprendido durante la pandemia, ahora satisface el paladar del Valle
Lizeth Pérez, propietaria de La Eloteca visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de la trayectoria que han vivido al iniciar su propio negocio a raíz de la pandemia.
Para aprender más acerca de La Eloteca, haga clic aquí.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
