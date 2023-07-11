x

Comunidad:La fundación de Capable Kids organiza eventos y actividades inclusivos para los niños

1 hour 55 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, July 11 2023 Jul 11, 2023 July 11, 2023 7:38 PM July 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Xcarlet Reyes, de la fundación sin fines de lucro Capable Kids Foundation en McAllen, visita nuestros estudios para hablar acerca de organización enfocada en apoyar a cada niño y adolescente con necesidades especiales, a traves de actividades y eventos inclusivos para garantizar el acceso equitativo y la participación de todo el Valle de Río Grande.

