Comunidad:La fundación de Capable Kids organiza eventos y actividades inclusivos para los niños
Xcarlet Reyes, de la fundación sin fines de lucro Capable Kids Foundation en McAllen, visita nuestros estudios para hablar acerca de organización enfocada en apoyar a cada niño y adolescente con necesidades especiales, a traves de actividades y eventos inclusivos para garantizar el acceso equitativo y la participación de todo el Valle de Río Grande.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
New study to identify areas affected by flooding in Cameron County
-
Sheriff's office: Narcotics and weapons seized at home of aggravated robbery victim
-
Radio silence observed for McAllen police officers killed in the line of...
-
Police: Man in custody in connection with Brownsville shooting
-
Cyclist killed in crash near Edinburg identified
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships