Comunidad: Midtown Ceviche Bar abrirá una nueva sucursal

Friday, July 14 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Comunidad, le dimos la bienvenida al propietario de Midtown Ceviche, Juan Pinera, quien nos cuenta su historia sobre como inicio su negocio y de la nueva sucursal que estarán abriendo al público.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

