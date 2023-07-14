Comunidad: Midtown Ceviche Bar abrirá una nueva sucursal
En Comunidad, le dimos la bienvenida al propietario de Midtown Ceviche, Juan Pinera, quien nos cuenta su historia sobre como inicio su negocio y de la nueva sucursal que estarán abriendo al público.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
