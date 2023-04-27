x

Comunidad: Museo de Weslaco enseña la importancia de la historia local

2 days 51 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, April 25 2023 Apr 25, 2023 April 25, 2023 5:57 PM April 25, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Juan Vega, un miembro de la junta directiva del Museo de Weslaco, visito nuestro estudio para hablar sobre la importancia de este tipo de espacios en donde se informa sobre la historia de una ciudad local para el Valle.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days