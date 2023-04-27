Comunidad: Museo de Weslaco enseña la importancia de la historia local
Juan Vega, un miembro de la junta directiva del Museo de Weslaco, visito nuestro estudio para hablar sobre la importancia de este tipo de espacios en donde se informa sobre la historia de una ciudad local para el Valle.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
