Comunidad: Pharr invita a participar del evento de primavera

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Dulce Herrera, portavoz de la ciudad Pharr invita a la comunidad del Valle al evento de primavera conocido como 'Easter Eggstravaganza Anual'. 

El evento contará con refrigerios, juegos, atracciones y muchos premios. Para cualquier consulta, no dude en llamar a la Biblioteca Pharr Memorial.

