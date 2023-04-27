Comunidad: Realizan exposición de seguridad pública y primeros auxilios
Víctor Fonseca y Óscar Rodríguez visitan los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para hablar sobre la Exposición de Seguridad Pública y Primeros Rescatistas que llevaran a cabo durante este mes.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
