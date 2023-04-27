x

Comunidad: Realizan exposición de seguridad pública y primeros auxilios

6 hours 13 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, April 26 2023 Apr 26, 2023 April 26, 2023 6:23 PM April 26, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Víctor Fonseca y Óscar Rodríguez visitan los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para hablar sobre la Exposición de Seguridad Pública y Primeros Rescatistas que llevaran a cabo durante este mes.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

