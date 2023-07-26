x

Comunidad: Restaurantes Chick-Fil-A recaudan fondos para el banco de alimentos del Valle del Río Grande

3 hours 24 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, July 26 2023 Jul 26, 2023 July 26, 2023 11:49 AM July 26, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Comunidad, Francisco Castellanos, el operador de una sucursal local de Chick-Fil-A, comparte acerca de un evento de recaudación de fondos con galletas que estarán realizando en sus restaurantes con el fin de apoyar al banco de alimentos local, el RGV Food Bank.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days