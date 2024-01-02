Comunidad: RGV Humane Society busca un hogar para 'El Papas'
En Comunidad, María Villagómez del RGV Humane Society en Harlingen comparte acerca del perrito "El Papas" quien está disponible para adopción.
Villagómez también amplia sobre el proceso de adopción y los requisitos.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
