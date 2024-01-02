x

Comunidad: RGV Humane Society busca un hogar para 'El Papas'

4 hours 32 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, January 02 2024 Jan 2, 2024 January 02, 2024 3:49 PM January 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, María Villagómez del RGV Humane Society en Harlingen comparte acerca del perrito "El Papas" quien está disponible para adopción.

Villagómez también amplia sobre el proceso de adopción y los requisitos.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

