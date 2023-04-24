x

Comunidad: Senior Medicare Patrol ayuda a los beneficiarios de medicare a evitar ser estafados

3 hours 18 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, April 24 2023 Apr 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 4:33 PM April 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, Roberto Obregó, coordinador del proyecto Senior Medicare Patrol, nos habla sobre su labor de este proyecto, el cual tiene como misión el ayudar a las personas mayores a que eviten ser estafados o caer en un fraude relacionado con el cuidado médico.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days