Comunidad: Senior Medicare Patrol ayuda a los beneficiarios de medicare a evitar ser estafados
En Comunidad, Roberto Obregó, coordinador del proyecto Senior Medicare Patrol, nos habla sobre su labor de este proyecto, el cual tiene como misión el ayudar a las personas mayores a que eviten ser estafados o caer en un fraude relacionado con el cuidado médico.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
