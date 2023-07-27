Comunidad: South Texas Vocational Technical Insititute organiza evento de regreso a clases
Omar Treviño, un representante de South Texas Vocational Technical Institute visita nuestros estudios para hablarnos acerca de una iniciativa que realizan para el regreso a clase.
Bring Your Own Backpack (BYOB) es el evento para entrega de útiles escolares a la comunidad que asiste a uno de los tres campus participantes. Además, ofrecerán revisión médica y tours de los planteles durante el evento que se llevará a cabo el 4 de agosto.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
