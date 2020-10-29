CON MI GENTE: CAF Flying Warbirds

Historic planes used in World War II are flying once again at the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Los Fresnos after COVID-19 shut them down.

When World War II was over a movement began to preserve old planes used in the war.

CAF- RGV Wing Executive Officer Chris Hughston said, "The Confederate Air Force has over 150 aircrafts in it's inventory and they're housed within seventy different squadrons, wings detachments throughout the country," Santos said. "We have some in the Netherlands and Europe."

