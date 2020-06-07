Concerned about high tides, Cameron County temporarily closes three beach accesses to vehicles

Cameron County temporarily closed Beach Access 5, Beach Access 6 and Boca Chica beach to vehicles on Sunday because of high tides.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Sunday morning that Beach Access 5, Beach Access 6 and Boca Chica beach would temporarily close.

"These County beaches are being temporarily closed to vehicular traffic due to the predictions of high tides, which will make for un-drivable conditions," according to a news release from Cameron County. "Because of this, we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of lifeguards as well as the 'Flag Advisory System' signage."

The remaining Cameron County beach accesses remain open.