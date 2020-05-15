Concerns raised after recent fatal Houston police shootings

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Four fatal shootings by Houston police within the last month have some community activists asking for greater transparency of the agency and a review of what might be behind the spike in these deadly incidents. Johnny Mata, a longtime activist with the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, said Friday the recent deadly shootings have prompted his organization to again call for the creation of an independent police review board with subpoena powers. But Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo pushed back, saying that his department values transparency and having a relationship with the community it patrols that is guided by trust.

