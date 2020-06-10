Condiciones de calles en McAllen tras tormentas
La ciudad de McAllen reporta el estado de los siguientes semáforos y calles debido a las lluvias registradas la tarde del miércoles.
SEMÁFOROS SIN FUNCIONAR
2nd y Dallas
Bicentennial yTamarack
Bicentennial y Hackberry – funciona normalmente
6th y La Vista
10th y Fern
10th y La Vista
16th y Main
16th y Bus. 83
23rd y Ebony - back to normal
10th y Tamarack
Pecan y Bicentennial
10th y Pecan - back to normal
2nd y La Vista
6th y Bus. 83
2nd y Bus. 83
12th y Pecan
10th y Chicago
2nd desde Harvey y La Vista
6th y La Vista
El Rancho desde Mccoll a Jackson – funciona normalmente
2nd y Harvey
McColl y Dallas
McColl y Bus. 83
McColl y Hackberry
McColl y Cobra
ÁREAS INUNDADAS
10th Street desde Trenton a Zinnia
2nd entre Dallas y Houston North al tráfico rumbo al sur
Quamasia desde 11th a 12th
Primrose y Nolana
4th y Quamasia
16th desde Quamasia a Wisteria
1st y 23rd – la intersección está inundada
10th y Houston
Colbath desde 23rd a 26th
23rd desde Chicago a Jackson sur
McColl desde Bus. 83 a Hackberry
23rd desde Nolana a Bus. 83 – solo un carril disponible
2nd y Savanah
10th desde Pecan a Hackberry
23rd desde Frontage a Colbath Norte a carril rumbo al sur
10th desde Ebony a Cedar
10th desde Wichita a Bus. 83
CIERRE DE CALLES
Redbud y 11th Street
Dove y Quamasia
4th y Quamasia
4th y Primrose
24th y Quince
SEMÁFOROS INTERMITENTES
Primrose y Nolana
Primrose y 23rd
