Condiciones de calles en McAllen tras tormentas

4 hours 50 minutes ago Wednesday, June 10 2020 Jun 10, 2020 June 10, 2020 4:36 PM June 10, 2020 in Somos Noticias

La ciudad de McAllen reporta el estado de los siguientes semáforos y calles debido a las lluvias registradas la tarde del miércoles.

SEMÁFOROS SIN FUNCIONAR

2nd y Dallas

Bicentennial yTamarack

Bicentennial y Hackberry – funciona normalmente

6th y La Vista

10th y Fern

10th y La Vista

16th y Main

16th y Main

16th y Bus. 83

23rd y Ebony - back to normal

10th y Tamarack

Pecan y Bicentennial

10th y Pecan - back to normal

2nd y La Vista

6th y Bus. 83

2nd y Bus. 83

12th y Pecan

10th y Chicago

2nd desde Harvey y La Vista

6th y La Vista

El Rancho desde Mccoll a Jackson – funciona normalmente

2nd y Harvey

McColl y Dallas

McColl y Bus. 83

McColl y Hackberry

McColl y Cobra

ÁREAS INUNDADAS

10th Street desde Trenton a Zinnia

2nd entre Dallas y Houston North al tráfico rumbo al sur

Quamasia desde 11th a 12th

Primrose y Nolana

4th y Quamasia

16th desde Quamasia a Wisteria

1st y 23rd – la intersección está inundada

10th y Houston

Colbath desde 23rd a 26th

23rd desde Chicago a Jackson sur

McColl desde Bus. 83 a Hackberry

23rd desde Nolana a Bus. 83 – solo un carril disponible

2nd y Savanah

10th desde Pecan a Hackberry

23rd desde Frontage a Colbath Norte a carril rumbo al sur

10th desde Ebony a Cedar

10th desde Wichita a Bus. 83

CIERRE DE CALLES

Redbud y 11th Street

Dove y Quamasia

4th y Quamasia

4th y Primrose

24th y Quince

SEMÁFOROS INTERMITENTES

Primrose y Nolana

Primrose y 23rd

