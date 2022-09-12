Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Hidalgo County rises to 6

The confirmed number of monkeypox cases in Hidalgo County has risen to six, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced Monday.

The health department said few details are available about the people who have been diagnosed with monkeypox due to the sensitivity involving the spread of the disease.

“Unlike COVID, this disease is more difficult to spread because it involves physical contact with an infected person versus the airborne spread of COVID,” Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez, the chief administrative officer for the Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “We have determined that a weekly update on the number of monkeypox cases will suffice for now. If the rate of infection increases noticeably we will provide more frequent updates.”

The second and third confirmed cases of monkeypox were reported on Aug. 29, and the first confirmed case was reported Aug. 22.

The health department said it will release updates regarding monkeypox every Monday.

Cameron County has reported two cases of monkeypox.

