Congresista del Valle se une al grupo de trabajo bipartidista de la Casa Blanca
El congresista de Estados Unidos Henry Cuellar anunció el jueves que se unió a la fuerza de trabajo bipartidista de la Casa Blanca para abrir la economía.
De acuerdo a una publicación en Twitter de Cuellar, trabajará para ayudar a "pequeñas empresas, estudiantes, granjeros y familias trabajadoras."
As a member of the Bipartisan White House Task Force, I will work hard for small businesses, students, farmers, and working families in my district, and across the country. It is critical that we work together to reopen our economy and restore prosperity and opportunity. https://t.co/p3Y51LQw41— Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) April 16, 2020
