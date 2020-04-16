x

Congresista del Valle se une al grupo de trabajo bipartidista de la Casa Blanca

Foto: Congreso de Estados Unidos

El congresista de Estados Unidos Henry Cuellar anunció el jueves que se unió a la fuerza de trabajo bipartidista de la Casa Blanca para abrir la economía.

De acuerdo a una publicación en Twitter de Cuellar, trabajará para ayudar a "pequeñas empresas, estudiantes, granjeros y familias trabajadoras."

